Abu Dhabi Airports signs deal with SITA to boost operational efficiency

Abu Dhabi Airports (ADA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with SITA to explore the co-development of an AI-driven, intelligent total airport management (iTAM) platform at Zayed International Airport that brings real-time data, insights and operational decisions together across the entire airport ecosystem.

Under the MoU, both organizations will explore a shared operational data platform that integrates information from airlines, ground handlers, ATC, government agencies and airport systems.

According to ADA, the system would help it to build a more connected and resilient operating model that is capable of earlier disruption detection, better resource optimization and smoother passenger journeys.

By using advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and autonomous workflows, it will help airports anticipate disruptions, optimize resources and enhance safety, efficiency and on-time performance. It serves as a scalable foundation for end-to-end AI driven airport management and continuous improvement.

Andrew Murphy, chief information officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “This collaboration with SITA advances Abu Dhabi’s vision to be at the forefront of global innovation and digital transformation. By enabling Zayed International Airport to become one of the world’s first truly connected digital airports, and by powering this with iTAM at the core, we are creating a unified operational source of truth that accelerates growth and sets a new global benchmark for smart, seamless journeys.”

Selim Bouri, president of MEA at SITA, said, “Airports today work in an environment that is more complex and more interconnected than ever. Every operational choice affects airlines, passengers and partners across the airport.

“By collaborating with Abu Dhabi Airports, we have an opportunity to co create a smarter way of working, one that uses data and intelligence to make every decision more predictable and more efficient. This approach supports the smooth journeys passengers expect and gives airport teams better tools to manage disruption before it escalates. Together, we can shape a model that becomes a reference point for airports globally.”

In related news, Dubai Airports adopts AI-powered turnaround management across DXB