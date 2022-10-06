Mount Isa Airport unveils A$2.4m terminal upgrade

Mount Isa Airport in Australia has unveiled its upgraded terminal, which includes an upgrade and expansion of the security screening area and more space in the departures area.

The project was supported by an Australian government Regional Airports Screening Infrastructure (RASI) grant of A$2.4m (US$2.7m), with the screening point reconfigured to accommodate the government’s enhanced security screening requirements. According to the airport, the upgrade will also improve its passenger flow throughout the terminal.

Delivered by Woolam Constructions, the completed works come at a time when flight and passenger numbers have returned to levels recorded before Covid-19. About 21,070 passengers traveled through Mount Isa Airport in August 2022 – 60% more than in August 2021, and 3.5% higher than in August 2019 – before Covid-19.

Brendan Cook, regional ports general manager, Queensland Airports, said, “The upgrade comes after the airport hit 112% of pre-Covid-19 capacity in June 2022, recording the highest monthly passenger number since May 2013 with more than 20,900 passing through the terminal. It is the perfect time to reveal the terminal upgrade with passenger numbers at an all-time high and exceeding pre-pandemic numbers.

“These completed works significantly improve the customer experience by making boarding more efficient. Passengers can now check-in and pass through security screening to enter a larger departure lounge where they can relax and enjoy the retail offerings at their leisure. Over the coming months, we will be delivering a new-look cafe, new carpet, paint and a refresh of the landside bathrooms. While impacts to passengers will be minimized, we appreciate everyone’s patience while these works are completed.”

Anthony Chisholm, the Australian Assistant Minister for Regional Development, said, “The Australian government was proud to provide the funding needed to make the terminal upgrade a reality for Mount Isa. We know just how vital the Mount Isa Airport is to the region – bringing visitors in while being a key connection for the community and local businesses to other regional centers and markets including Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns. This upgrade means passengers can board more smoothly and quickly with enhanced security screening in place. Australia’s Albanese government is committed to delivering the infrastructure and services that communities need all around the country.”