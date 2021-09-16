Passenger Terminal Today
Munich Airport rail tunnel extension completed on schedule

L-R) Albert Füracker, Bavarian finance minister and chairman of the Munich Airport supervisory board; Jost Lammers, CEO, Munich Airport; and Kerstin Schreyer, Bavarian transport minister - credit: Munich Airport

Munich Airport in Germany has completed the extension of its rail tunnel providing a better connection with southern and eastern Bavaria as well as the Salzburg region.

Ending at the Terminal 2 satellite building, the €115m (US$135m) tunnel was extended eastward to enable trains and S-Bahn light rail services to pass through the airport.

During construction, 390,000m3 of soil was shifted and roughly 150,000m3  of concrete installed. Approximately 16,000 metric tons of reinforcing steel was used to build the tunnel.

Jost Lammers, CEO at Munich Airport, said, “Improved connections between Munich Airport and the railroad network are absolutely crucial to the future development of Munich Airport. They will be good for passenger convenience as well as for combating climate change. The more travelers arrive at our airport by train, the lower the harmful emissions produced by feeder traffic.”

