Covid-19

Gatwick Airport announces further subsidies for Covid testing

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, London Gatwick Airport - credit: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

London Gatwick Airport has announced that it will subsidize its on-site Covid-19 screening centers by offering passengers cheaper lateral flow and PCR tests.

ExpressTest currently operates two centers at Gatwick – a drive-in option located within the airport’s Perimeter Road South parking lot, and a walk-in center situated within the North Terminal.

Gatwick had already subsidized ‘fit-to-fly’ on-site PCR tests since the drive-in center opened in November last year, with the airport’s passengers and staff able to take a test for just £59 (US$81.63). But with the overall costs of PCR tests continuing to act as a barrier for travel for many families and the ongoing detrimental effect this is having on the aviation industry, Gatwick has decided to further reduce costs for passengers, by announcing further subsidized rates.

The following prices will be available exclusively for Gatwick passengers, via a designated discount code from today (Sept 16). Prices are:

  • Lateral Flow Fit to Fly – £2 (US$2.76) discount (£33 (US$45.65) from £35 (US$48.42)) – discount code: LGWBTT2
  • Green and amber arrivals test – £10 (US$13.84) Discount (£59 (US$81.63) from £69 (US$95.48)) – discount code: LGWBTT10
  • PCR Test to Release Test – £10 (US$13.84) discount (£59 (US$81.63) from £69 (US$95.48)) – discount code: LGWBTT10
  • The PCR ‘Fit to Fly’ test will remain at the already subsidized price of £59 (US$81.63)

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport, said, “Gatwick Airport recognizes that the cost of PCR tests is prohibitive and acts as barrier preventing larger numbers from booking international travel. We are therefore pleased to be able to offer passengers a more cost-effective solution, conveniently located at the airport, to help people get away on a much-needed holiday, to visit loved ones abroad or travel for business.”

