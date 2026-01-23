Munich Airport's new Terminal 1 Pier undergoes extensive trial operations ahead of April opening.

Munich Airport has said that the grand opening of the new Terminal 1 Pier on April 13 will mark another important step in the development of its infrastructure.

“With our new Terminal 1 Pier, we are making a targeted investment in the future viability of our airport,” said Jost Lammers, the CEO of Munich Airport. “The pier not only strengthens our capacities but also sets new standards in quality, efficiency and passenger comfort – especially for non-Schengen traffic. The pier is a central element of our long-term infrastructure strategy.”

“The new Terminal 1 Pier at Munich Airport stands for a premium expansion of our five-star airport and for Bavaria as an attractive, future-oriented business region,” added Albert Füracker, the Bavarian Minister of Finance and chairman of the supervisory board of Munich Airport. “Financed entirely from our own resources, the upcoming opening crowns the completion of a huge location project. With state-of-the-art technology and generous spaces, the new pier offers mobility, comfort and sustainability at the highest level.”

The new T1 Pier will provide additional capacity for up to six million passengers per year. The new building is currently one of Bavaria’s largest infrastructure projects. It extends over a length of around 360m into the west apron and covers a total area of around 95,000m2, including an area in the current Arrivals Module B of Terminal 1.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the airport is financing the €665m (US$780m) investment from its own resources, which sends a clear signal about its commitment to further development of the site. The new pier can handle up to 12 short- and medium-haul aircraft or six wide-body aircraft at the same time. Advanced handling areas are available on six levels, three of which are dedicated to passenger processes. These include centralized security checks with state-of-the-art CT technology, comfortable waiting areas, attractive commercial spaces for retail and dining, and specially designed relaxation and recreation zones. The use of energy-efficient facility and system technology underscores the airport’s high standards of sustainability and future viability.

The pier will also feature two exclusive lounges. One of these is the new Airport Lounge World, which offers spectacular views of the apron and even the Alpine mountains thanks to its location in the southwest of the building. The approximately 1,200m2 lounge is operated by Munich Airport. It extends over two floors and provides a wide range of culinary options, a gallery level with a bar, a children’s play area, workspaces and resting areas. The second lounge, operated by Emirates, measures approximately 900m2.

From April 21, passengers from around 40 airlines serving non-Schengen destinations from Terminal 1 will travel via the pier.

Extensive trial operations

An extensive trial operation phase began in October 2025, running alongside the final construction work and preparations for full operation. It has provided important insights for the start of operations.

The trial operation took place under realistic conditions and involved over 1,500 test passengers. Future processes were thoroughly tested, and the operational organization was prepared for regular operations. The interim conclusion is positive: the infrastructure and processes ensure stable, high-quality passenger handling, and specific areas for optimization were identified.

Employees from the airport group, airlines and service providers who will work at the pier were involved at an early stage in the trial operation. In addition, two large-scale emergency drills were conducted to test procedures, communication and responsiveness under challenging conditions. Feedback from test passengers has also been very positive, particularly with regard to the spacious design, clear signage, and modern, digital processes.

Further test runs are planned before the opening, particularly to prepare for the arrival process. The Entry Exit System for non-Schengen passengers, which the EU introduced at the end of last year, also plays a key role in testing procedures under realistic conditions at an early stage.

