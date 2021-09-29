Newark Airport enters next phase of its US$2.7bn terminal replacement project

As Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) reaches the final construction phases of its new state-of-the-art Terminal A, gates in the A1 concourse of Terminal A are scheduled to close on September 30.

The A1 passenger gate area, which has six gates, will be demolished as part of the airport’s US$2.7bn redevelopment program. This will result in a shift in flight operations that could increase wait times at peak periods. As a result, passengers are being urged to arrive no later than two hours prior to scheduled departure times.

Air Canada and JetBlue, the two airlines directly affected by the closures, will shift flights to the other two gate areas of Terminal A. JetBlue is also shifting flights to Terminal B in response to the closures. American, Alaska, and United Express will continue their operations unchanged in the Terminal A2 and A3 concourses.

Terminal A is scheduled to open with 21 gates next spring with a further 12 gates being added by the end of 2022. The redevelopment program is designed to replace the outmoded, nearly 50-year-old Terminal A. It will deliver a new terminal measuring 1,000,000ft2 across the 33 new gates. In addition to associated roadway and airside improvements, an integral component of the project is a new six-level, 3,000-car parking garage and a centralized car rental facility currently being built.

The new Terminal A is slated to open its first gates in spring 2022, with full completion on target for late 2022. In addition to the Terminal A project, the Port Authority is replacing the EWR AirTrain, which has reached the end of its useful life. The new AirTrain will provide modern rail transit, giving passengers and employees a world-class travel experience.

James Gill, the general manager of Newark Liberty, said, “This is a necessary step in delivering a world-class airport able to handle future passenger growth and improve the customer experience. We are working with our airport partners to keep flight operations running smoothly. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to move closer to the unveiling of the new Terminal A.”