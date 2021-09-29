London Southend Airport announces two new x-ray scanners and “outstanding” quality assurance

London Southend Airport (SEN) has installed two of Smiths Detection’s new Hi-Scan 10080 XCT x-ray scanners.

The new machines can produce high-resolution images in 3D. Each machine can process up to 1,800 bags per hour. Once placed on the conveyor at check-in, passenger luggage travels along 300m of conveyors and through security screening before being placed onto the aircraft. Robson was contracted to supply the conveyor system, and local businesses completed the installation. This announcement arrives alongside the airport’s new trial lane within security, which allows passengers to leave liquids and laptops within bags taken onboard their flight.

Glyn Jones, CEO, London Southend Airport, said, “The new hold bag system will ensure efficiency when processing passengers bags onto flights while maximizing security via new x-ray screening technology.”

Richard Thompson, global director for aviation, Smiths Detection, added, “These detection systems will provide operational efficiencies and passenger experience improvements behind the scenes, all of which will be invaluable both as air travel picks up and many years into the future.”

The airport has released footage of the new hold baggage system which can be found here.

Following this installation, SEN was awarded with “Outstanding” following its recent quality assurance framework audit by the civil aviation authority (CAA). The quality assurance framework is based on supporting instructors and training providers to achieve and maintain a good baseline of training quality and conduct their own internal quality assurance. The framework is mandatory for training providers registered with the CAA and includes two steps – a self-assessment stage and an external assurance visit.

Jones added, “We are thrilled with the result, to achieve ‘outstanding’ is almost unheard of, and commends the hard work of the team. From the airport training strategy to document control and facilities, every area has achieved outstanding status.