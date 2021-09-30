Passenger Terminal Today
Materna IPS and Austrian Airlines partner to trial mobile bag tag printing

Credit – Materna

Austrian Airlines has begun trialing Airail, a baggage drop-off system that enables passengers to check in luggage on the train to Vienna Airport.

To check in this way, passengers need the app, a mobile bag tag printer and their luggage. They scan their boarding passes on their smartphones and then use the mobile bag tag printer to print out their bag tag. This means that when they arrive at Vienna Airport, passengers using the Airail baggage program can proceed directly go to their gate. The checked-in luggage will go directly to the destination airport to await collection.

To install the Airail baggage drop program, the airline partnered with the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) and German IT provider, Materna Intelligent Passenger Solutions (IPS). The test phase started on August 23 and is due to finish on October 31.

Austrian Airlines CCO, Michael Trestl, said, “The mobile bag tag printing on our Airail connections symbolizes our advance in digitalized processes.”

