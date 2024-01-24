Newcastle Airport redevelopment on schedule for 2025 completion

The Hon Catherine King MP, Australia’s Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development has visited Newcastle Airport for a tour of the terminal expansion construction site. Her visit marked six months since the A$250m (US$165m) redevelopment project began, with several key construction milestones having been met.

The old terminal building has been demolished. On the site of the new terminal, columns to support the new border agency have been installed, work on elevator pits and underground baggage handling tunnels is underway, and a massive concrete slab has been poured. In addition, construction of a new electrical substation is ongoing, which will enable the solar panels on the premium covered car park to be connected later in 2024 and ultimately power up to 30% of the airport’s electricity.

The federal government is contributing A$55m (US$35m) to the terminal expansion project. It has also provided A$66m (US$44m) to develop the airport’s airfield infrastructure.

The Newcastle Airport Terminal Expansion is expected to be completed in early 2025. The redevelopment includes upgrades to the terminal building and runway, a new premium covered parking garage, relocation of the short-stay parking garage and road works on Williamtown Drive. The new terminal building has been designed to achieve a 5-star Green Star rating.

The terminal has been designed by Cox Architecture. Construction Control was awarded the managing contract in April 2023. The project is anticipated to create more than 500 construction jobs throughout its life and will provide long-term benefits for the region. The terminal and runway upgrades are expected to create 4,410 jobs throughout the airport precinct after construction. Over the next 20 years, the upgrade and expansion of the runway and terminal have been projected to strengthen the region with approximately A$12.7bn (US$8.4bn) in economic activity.

Dr Peter Cock, CEO of Newcastle Airport, said, “The transformative construction project is a critical part of delivering the airport the region deserves. Aviation is a catalyst for our economy’s growth and our region’s transition. Newcastle Airport is committed to growing the airport the region deserves and the airport our region deserves is one that supports industry, enables greater trade, helps create jobs well beyond tourism and is a vibrant part of the Hunter [region].

“The people of our region are passionately behind our airport and connecting the Hunter to the rest of the world. They continue to fly from Newcastle Airport to connect to our 13 direct destinations and on to 65 destinations around the world. We know that the more community support we receive, the closer we get to securing our next international fights. I want to sincerely thank our local member, Meryl Swanson, for her tireless efforts in advocating for our airport, together with our two shareholders Port Stephens Council and City of Newcastle, and finally our banking partner, Commonwealth Bank, for their ongoing support.”

