Nordic unveils winning interior design of Terminal 3B at Chongqing International Airport

Nordic — Office of Architecture has won the interior design competition for Terminal 3B at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in China.

Inspired by the local rivers, Nordic collaborated with UDG, ADC and Lichtvision to create a journey in which passengers travel through a history of Chongqing’s rich culture and scenery, using past, present and future themes. The design concept is based on architectural elements that gradually build up for clear and intuitive wayfinding.

Linear geometries are inspired by the local rivers and have been designed to show movement and flows, creating an important wayfinding element throughout the terminal. Dwell areas are marked with closed smooth shapes, formed by fixed furniture and design details.

On Level 3, the story shifts to the present, focusing on Chongqing’s cityscape, the region’s topography, its landscape and villages, as well as mankind’s connection to nature.

The four external gardens on the departure level have themes following four landscape typologies typical of the region: the canyon, the river, the bamboo grove and the flower garden. Each garden is a unique experience and is programmed with experiential features for well-being. The character for each garden is used in the north and south plazas, differentiating the two plazas. The gardens are accessible from the central axis and through the retail units facing them.

The combination of engaging environments and clear, intuitive wayfinding sets the stage for great commercial opportunities. Linking retail and F&B to the overall themes strengthens the identity and opportunities of the retail operators and the revenue for the airport.