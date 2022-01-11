Parsons and JetBlue to deliver US$300m terminal in Florida

JetBlue Airways has been selected to manage the construction of a five-gate, US$300m passenger terminal at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida, USA.

The new Terminal 5 is intended to increase the number of terminal gates in response to airline and passenger demand. To deliver program management services for the development, JetBlue Airways has contracted aviation infrastructure provider Parsons Corporation for US$12m to help implement the design and build the terminal.

Peter Torrellas, president of connected communities at Parsons, said, “Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport is one of the fastest-recovering US airports, with passenger traffic approaching 2019 pre-pandemic levels. As we continue a return to air travel, it is critical for airports and airlines alike to prepare for passenger and service expansion. Our aviation experts have served South Florida for more than 20 years and we look forward to building on that legacy in partnership with JetBlue and the Broward County Aviation Department.”