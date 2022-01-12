Manchester Airports Group creates 1,000 jobs as travel restrictions ease

Around 1,000 jobs are available at Manchester Airports Group (MAG) as the easing of travel restrictions strengthens the air travel business.

There are jobs across all three of MAG’s airports – Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands – ranging from security officers, customer service officers and car park staff to hospitality and lounge workers. There are more than 500 security roles at Manchester and London Stansted and up to 95 security positions at East Midlands Airport. Further jobs are also available at the airports’ ground handlers, cleaning companies, shops and restaurants.

A series of virtual jobs fairs are planned to promote the jobs available at each of MAG’s airports. East Midlands Airport’s event will take place on February 1, London Stansted Airport’s fair will be on January 27 and Manchester Airport’s will be held on January 25. To encourage applications, MAG is offering successful applicants discounts on public transport when traveling to work (80% off at London Stansted Airport), free on-site car parking while working and when going on holiday, a pension scheme, training programs and retail discounts.

All three MAG airports experienced a recovery in October and November. This slowed slightly when restrictions were implemented in the UK in response to the Covid-19 omicron variant. However, since these controls were removed in January 2022, the travel industry has begun to recover in time for the busy summer season as consumer confidence and bookings rose in the days following the announcement.

Cath Bailey, MAG’s chief people officer, said, “It’s great that our passengers have more freedom to fly, as the aviation industry resumes its road to recovery. We always knew the sector would quickly bounce back with the easing of travel restrictions, which were relaxed this weekend. This means we now have hundreds of fantastic, interesting roles available to suit a wide range of people with different experience, skills and backgrounds. We encourage applications from individuals with great people skills, ambition and enthusiasm.

“Airports are great, varied places to work that are interesting and offer excellent potential. Our colleagues get huge job satisfaction from interacting with customers and helping to give them a great start to their holidays. This is a great opportunity to grow your career and join our friendly team at one of MAG’s busy, vibrant airports.”