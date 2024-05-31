Perth Airport and Qantas sign multi-billion dollar airport expansion deal

As part of 12-year agreement with Qantas, Perth Airport in Australia will invest around A$3bn (US$2bn) in a new terminal and parallel runway, with Qantas delivering new international and domestic flights to the airport.

This will form part of an A$5bn (US$6.4bn) capital investment program by Perth Airport – said to be the largest ever private infrastructure development in Perth – which will also deliver two multi-story parking garages, major access roadworks and the airport’s first hotel.

Perth Airport’s A$3bn terminal

Qantas and Jetstar will relocate all services to a new terminal in the Airport Central precinct that will, along with the airline’s major investment in new aircraft, “enable the growth to turn Western Australia into a major domestic and international hub for the airlines”, the companies say. Qantas and Jetstar plan to add 4.4 million seats to and from Perth per annum by the time the new terminal opens in 2031.

Qantas will work with Perth Airport on plans for a multi-lounge precinct for international and domestic passengers with a new signature design and bespoke dining and wellness initiatives. As part of the agreement, Qantas plans to build a new engineering hangar in the Airport Central precinct.

Supporting investments

Perth Airport will also invest in upgrades to Terminals 3 and 4, the current home of Qantas domestic and international flights, to create additional capacity while the new terminals are built. Jetstar will relocate its domestic services to Terminal 2 in September 2024, unlocking further growth opportunities for both airlines, before moving into the Airport Central terminal when complete.

The Terminal 3 and 4 upgrades will enable Qantas to add services and more destinations from Perth, including Auckland and Johannesburg from mid-2025, subject to meeting border agency requirements. The works will also include gate upgrades to accommodate ultra-long-haul aircraft, including its Project Sunrise Airbus A350s which will arrive from 2026.

Qantas and Perth Airport have also agreed on the need for and timing of the new parallel runway which is expected to be open in 2028. Delivery of the new runway will enable further growth for the critical resources sector and futureproof aviation in Western Australia.

Commercial dispute issues

The agreement is said to resolve all outstanding commercial issues in dispute between Perth Airport and Qantas.

Vanessa Hudson, CEO of Qantas, said, “This is the largest airport infrastructure deal in our history. It will enable us to create a world-class western hub and significantly expand our domestic and international services over the short, medium and long term. Not only will it allow us to bring hundreds of thousands more travelers to and through Western Australia each year, it will also make it easier for overseas tourists to connect to more destinations across Australia.

“Perth-London and Perth-Rome are two of the most popular flights on our international network, which gives us confidence in our strategy to ramp up WA flying over the next few years as we receive new aircraft and grow our fleet. The additional flying will see us create an estimated 700 new jobs in Western Australia across pilots, crew, engineering and airport staff.

“With the launch of Perth-Paris in July and Jetstar’s new services into Asia starting later this year, we have a pipeline of growth underway that will mean Perth is on track to become our second biggest international gateway behind Sydney.”

Jason Waters, CEO of Perth Airport, commented, “This is a special moment in the history of aviation in Western Australia as this agreement will unlock the future for both Perth Airport and Qantas. Qantas has some ambitious growth plans for its operations in Perth and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to push ahead together to realize this potential.

“Western Australians will now see the largest-ever private investment in infrastructure development in Perth – a once-in-a-lifetime investment program that will completely change the face of Perth Airport over the next decade. Perth Airport’s plans will see more than A$5bn [US$6.4bn] invested in delivering new terminal facilities, a new parallel runway, two multi-story car parks with associated roadworks, and our first airport hotel.

“This will create thousands of construction and ongoing jobs, underpin the future growth of the FIFO-based resources sector, generate new tourism and trade opportunities, and deliver enormous ongoing benefits to Western Australia. Most importantly, it will deliver one airport for the people of Western Australia which will host all flight services giving them a seamless, world-class travel experience.”

Roger Cook, Premier of Western Australia, added, “This commitment cements our place as the ‘western gateway’ to Australia. By opening up new flight routes and adding millions of extra passenger seats each year, we’re positioning WA as a major tourist destination in the region. It will turn Perth Airport into a world-class travel hub for visitors and for Western Australians, and put Perth onto the world stage for travelers. It’s part of our plan to diversify WA’s economy, create long-term jobs and set our state up for the future.”

