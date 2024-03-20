Perth Airport partners with Georgiou to create its first multi-story parking garage

Perth Airport has partnered with local contractor Georgiou to deliver its first multi-story parking garage.

Increased parking capacity

Construction on the multi-story garage will begin in mid-2024 and take approximately three years to complete. The facility will be on the western side of the existing Short Term parking garage, in front of Terminal 1, and will be linked to the Skybridge covered walkway to the terminal. According to the airport, the facility will greatly increase parking capacity close to the terminals.

The project also includes a new dedicated pickup and drop-off point for the terminals, replacing the current forecourt road, to improve the way people access the airport by road. Alongside this, the airport will improve access and egress at Terminal 2 by realigning the road network as part of this project.

Georgiou contractor partnership

Jason Waters, CEO of Perth Airport, said, “The additional capacity is critical to supporting the future growth of the aviation sector in Western Australia. Like any other major road works, there will be some short-term inconveniences during the construction phase; however, the long-term benefits for travelers, airline partners and businesses that use the airport will be enormous.”

Steve Okill, general manager of Georgiou, added, “Perth Airport is an important client for Georgiou and we are delighted to be working with them to unlock their future expansion plans. This challenging multi-stakeholder project is at the airport’s front door and connects to the Skybridge project that was completed in 2020. In addition to allowing us to continue our relationship with Perth Airport, it will showcase Georgiou’s expertise working in close proximity to critical infrastructure while maintaining the operations of some of Western Australia’s most important assets. This is a significant project that enables us to leverage our self-perform capabilities for the delivery of large portions of the project.”

In related news, Perth Airport in Australia will open a Little Creatures Bar & Café on the ground floor of Terminal 1 International Departures before Easter 2024. Click here to read the full story.