Alstef Group awarded USCBP preclearance BHS contract for Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Alstef Group is to upgrade the baggage handling system at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, to support the airport’s initiative to integrate US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) preclearance processing.

The US government is investing US$30m for the construction of a US customs preclearance facility which, once constructed, will provide travelers with the opportunity to clear customs in Toronto instead of upon landing at American airports, thereby allowing the airport to offer more destinations throughout the USA. It will also enable Canadians to travel to US airports that do not have US Customs and Border Protection facilities.

The scope of the project includes the provision of new conveyors and modifications to existing conveyors to facilitate the addition of USCBP preclearance processing. Key components of the upgrade to the outbound conveyor system include a new transfer line, sortation conveyors, a manual encode station, an inline screening system, a bag recall vertical lift and a make-up carousel – all dedicated to USCBP bags.

In addition to the conveyor upgrades, Alstef Group will install and commission the Baggage Imaging and Weight Identification System (BIWIS) to support USCBP officers. The BIWIS installation includes inline, oversize and transfer BIWIS stations, USCBP supervisor stations, a bag recall and bag accept and a walk-through station and includes all associated scanners and monitors.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2025, with minimal disruption to airport operations.

