Perth Airport selects contractors for new runway as multi-billion-dollar investment program takes shape

A crucial milestone in Perth Airport’s infrastructure transformation program has been reached with the appointment of joint venture partners BMD Group and CPB Contractors (Skyway) to deliver its new runway project.

The new runway will be 3,000m long and 45m wide. The project will involve the demolition of existing buildings and pavements on the site, diversion of existing utilities and storm water drains, and group preparation and earthworks – including the placement of more than 1,000,000m3 of fill material.

Additional works will include perimeter security fencing, security systems and access gates; airfield perimeter, emergency and facility access roads; airfield pavements – runway, taxiway, shoulder and jet blast areas; airfield ground lighting (AGL), movement area guidance signs (MAGS) and pavement marking; LV and communications systems and electrical equipment rooms; and airfield drainage and landscaping. The works are expected to take approximately three years to complete.

“The new runway is the most important piece of aviation infrastructure being built in Western Australia as it will underpin the future operations of the airport by creating more capacity for our airline partners,” said Perth Airport CEO Jason Waters. “It will boost tourism, support businesses, create jobs and strengthen our connection to global markets. We forecast that by 2046, we will be facilitating 30 million passengers, generating 75,400 jobs, and contributing A$17bn (US$11.3bn) to the state’s economy annually.”

In addition to the new runway, the investment program will include new terminal facilities, two multi-story parking facilities with associated roadworks, an upgrade of Terminal 2, and the airport’s first hotel.

CPB Contractors managing director Jason Spears said, “Our team looks forward to creating a positive legacy for industry with our intelligent earthworks approach.”

BMD CEO Scott Power commented, “Together with Perth Airport and CPB Contractors, we’re building on our decade long relationships in Western Australia to create enduring infrastructure that will bolster local economies, create jobs and supply chain opportunities, and leave a legacy of resilience and community value.”

