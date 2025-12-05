TSA to charge US$45 to fly without Real ID

From February 1, 2026, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will refer all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID but who still want to fly an option to pay a US$45 fee to use a modernized alternative identity verification system, TSA Confirm.ID, to establish identity at security checkpoints.

The Real ID law was signed more than 20 years ago and was finally implemented and enforced on May 7, 2025. Currently, more than 94% of passengers already use their Real ID or other acceptable forms of identification.

Passengers who do not provide an acceptable ID are expected to face increased wait times. The new fee is not intended to replace the Real ID requirement. TSA continues to urge travelers who do not have a Real ID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) to update their ID as soon as possible.

Travelers who opt to pay US$45 to use TSA Confirm.ID will be able to use this for a 10-day travel period. TSA said on December 1 that it is working with private industry to proactively offer online payment options prior to arrival at the airport.

Adam Stahl, the senior official performing the duties of deputy administrator for TSA, said the fee ensures the cost to cover verification of an insufficient ID will come from the traveler, not the taxpayer.

