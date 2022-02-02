Plans unveiled for $85m transformation of Albuquerque International Sunport

City officials have announced a US$85m renovation project for Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, with improved safety and security infrastructure as well as an enhanced retail and dining offering.

Tim Keller, the mayor of Albuquerque, said, “The Sunport is the gateway to our city and our state, and a renovation of this magnitude to the infrastructure of the building and the area where travelers spend most of their time is long overdue. With this project, we are continuing to drive forward and improve the safety and ease of the traveler experience from the curb to the gate.”

The airport improvement project has three major components, with construction beginning in January 2023. The first will relocate the TSA screening checkpoint north toward the escalators, creating greater security checkpoint efficiency for passengers and TSA agents. The second phase will be largely behind the scenes, modernizing the Sunport’s fire suppression, HVAC, plumbing, mechanical and electrical infrastructure. It will also convert lighting throughout the terminal to LED, helping to reduce carbon consumption.

Lawrence Rael, chief operations officer, City of Albuquerque (CABQ), said, “This is a major project that will level up our Sunport for traveler safety and ease every time they fly. But most significantly, we are making changes behind the scenes: upgrading safety and building infrastructure to continue our work running a state-of-the-art travel hub for the South West.”

The final phase of the project reimagines the Sunport’s food, beverage and retail area with a new look and expanded dining and retail opportunities.

Richard McCurley, interim director of aviation for CABQ, said, “While we are still in the early stages of this project, we’re eager to be working with experts in airport concessions to reimagine our current offerings and explore the possibilities with a new footprint on the third level. The iconic culture and sense of place we all love about the Sunport will be top of mind in the design and planning stages, and we will continue our focus on local businesses and brands unique to Albuquerque and New Mexico.”

The airport is working with local architecture firm FBT Architects to conduct surveys and develop initial concepts and designs for the redevelopment.