Manchester Airport opens second Aspire lounge

Manchester Airport in the UK has opened a second Swissport Aspire passenger lounge.

The 240m2 lounge in Terminal 2 opened on February 1, 2022, and can accommodate more than 80 guests. It offers seating and food and features floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the airfield. Other amenities include a business area with booths for traveler privacy. The lounge is open daily from 5am to 1pm and on weekends from 4am to 1pm. It is to all passengers for an admission fee of £29.99 (US$40) per adult and £18.49 (US$25) per child. Other Aspire lounges are planned in Perth, Australia; Kilimanjaro, Tanzania; and Ontario, California.

Samuel Hunziker, vice president of Swissport, said, “The new Aspire lounge offers passengers in Manchester a place to escape the hustle and bustle before their flight. With our second lounge in Manchester and a total of 28 lounges in the UK, we further drive the expansion of our successful lounge brands.”