Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Manchester Airport opens second Aspire lounge
Lounge

Manchester Airport opens second Aspire lounge

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Manchester Airport in the UK has opened a second Swissport Aspire passenger lounge.

The 240m2  lounge in Terminal 2 opened on February 1, 2022, and can accommodate more than 80 guests. It offers seating and food and features floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the airfield. Other amenities include a business area with booths for traveler privacy. The lounge is open daily from 5am to 1pm and on weekends from 4am to 1pm. It is to all passengers for an admission fee of £29.99 (US$40) per adult and £18.49 (US$25) per child. Other Aspire lounges are planned in Perth, Australia; Kilimanjaro, Tanzania; and Ontario, California.

Samuel Hunziker, vice president of Swissport, said, “The new Aspire lounge offers passengers in Manchester a place to escape the hustle and bustle before their flight. With our second lounge in Manchester and a total of 28 lounges in the UK, we further drive the expansion of our successful lounge brands.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.