Stockholm Arlanda Airport’s new Marketplace takes shape

Work is well underway on Stockholm Arlanda Airport’s new Marketplace area which will house approximately 30 new food concepts. The veranda extension is expected to be completed toward the end of 2022.

The laminated timber construction has been designed to create a Nordic-inspired framework for the extension. The Marketplace will offer a total of 12,000m2 of space with shopping and other services to meet passengers’ various needs and requests and will also include a modernized security checkpoint in Terminal 5.

Jonas Missaoui, project manager for the veranda extension at Swedavia, said, “We are now half-way through with the extension of this part of the Marketplace, and it feels great to see how what was once seen in drawings and plans is now becoming a reality. The light wooden beams are not only beautiful – natural materials like laminated timber have a much lower environmental impact. Visitors to this part of Terminal 5 will find themselves truly at the center of things, with the vibrant pulse of the Marketplace and front row seats overlooking the heart of the airport and its take-off and landing runways.”