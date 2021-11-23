Suffolk Construction to renovate DFW Airport Terminal C

US construction firm Suffolk has been awarded the Terminal C renovation project for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas.

The 850,000ft2 phased project will include upgrades to interior finishes at 18 domestic gates; reconfigurations and expansion to the ticketing and security checkpoints; upgrades to concessions and restroom areas; replacement and installation of energy efficient glazing and HVAC systems; reworking of passenger boarding bridges and preconditioned air units; ramp marking and guidance systems; jet fuel lines; and new baggage handling areas.

Mark Penny, general manager of Suffolk Construction’s Dallas operations, said, “Suffolk is thrilled and humbled to partner with the world-class DFW team on this extensive airport renovation of Terminal C. This project will allow us to demonstrate our sophisticated planning and construction processes while also strengthening our partnerships in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. We are honored DFW has trusted us with this important project for the airport and surrounding community.”

Suffolk was selected for the project in partnership with 3i Contracting. Preconstruction on the project has already begun and will include detailed micro-phasing and sequencing planning to ensure customer service continuity throughout the later construction phases. Full construction and renovation work is slated to start in 2024, with project completion expected in 2026.

Michael Williams, president of 3i Contracting based in Dallas, said, “The 3i Contracting team is very excited to partner with Suffolk and renovate Terminal C at DFW Airport. Our company participated in the airport’s capacity building program over 15 years ago and this is great example of DFW’s commitment to growing minority business enterprise (MBE) firms. Our “One Team” approach between Suffolk and 3i will set a great example for our community and other firms to follow.”