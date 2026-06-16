VIDEO: DFW Airport completes long-planned East-West Connector roadway

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has marked the completion of its East-West Connector Project, opening a new roadway nearly two decades in the making.

The approximately 6.6km corridor – an extension of Rental Car Drive – stretches from the South Service Road of International Parkway to the State Highway 360 northbound frontage road at Hardwood Drive, linking State Highway 161 to State Highway 360. Construction began in Q1 2024.

The project is designed to strengthen east-west mobility in the airport’s southern corridor, reduce congestion and improve access to existing and future commercial developments in the surrounding area.

The US$30.8 million project was funded in part through federal transportation programs and administered by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), which provided approximately 80% of the funding. It was delivered under a Local Project Advance Funding Agreement between DFW and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Fort Worth District.

Delivery required coordination among multiple utility providers and DFW departments, with key external partners including the civil landside program management/construction management team (STV/AZ&B JV), contractor Sinacola Construction Co. and Garver as engineer of record. Construction teams navigated challenges including large debris removal and dam clay core stabilization.

In related news, DFW International opens nine new Terminal C gates ahead of summer and World Cup