PTE World Conference 2027 issues call for speakers

Submissions are now being taken for potential speakers to join the line-up at the PTE World Conference 2027, taking place at RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands on April 6, 7 and 8, 2027.

Speakers are asked to share unique insights on challenging projects they’re facing; technologies they are trialling, designing or implementing; their expert views on emerging industry trends; and case studies, lessons learned and best practices.

Conference topics will include, but will not be limited to:

Airport capacity and flexibility

Airport cities, regions and connections

Airport design, planning and development

Airport management, leadership and strategy

Airside management and operations

AMEA – accelerating airport development

Automation, autonomy and robotics

Aviation security, borders and cybersecurity

Barrier-free and inclusive travel

Customer experience

Digital identity and wallets in travel

Environment, sustainability and resilience

Future airports and innovation

Future mobility, infrastructure and ecosystem

Ground handling operations

Smart facility and asset management

Technovation: AI, digital transformation and innovation

Technovation: passenger journey, contactless and seamless

Technovation: smart baggage handling, tagging and tracking

Travel retail, F&B, non-aero revenues and creation

Individual (one speaker), deep-dive presentations from airports, airlines, authorities, government agencies and universities will receive priority scheduling. Airport, airline, authority and government agency representatives will be the lead speakers.

To find out more and complete the online conference proposal form, click here