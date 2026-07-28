PTE World Conference 2027 issues call for speakers

Submissions are now being taken for potential speakers to join the line-up at the PTE World Conference 2027, taking place at RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands on April 6, 7 and 8, 2027.
Speakers are asked to share unique insights on challenging projects they’re facing; technologies they are trialling, designing or implementing; their expert views on emerging industry trends; and case studies, lessons learned and best practices.
Conference topics will include, but will not be limited to:
- Airport capacity and flexibility
- Airport cities, regions and connections
- Airport design, planning and development
- Airport management, leadership and strategy
- Airside management and operations
- AMEA – accelerating airport development
- Automation, autonomy and robotics
- Aviation security, borders and cybersecurity
- Barrier-free and inclusive travel
- Customer experience
- Digital identity and wallets in travel
- Environment, sustainability and resilience
- Future airports and innovation
- Future mobility, infrastructure and ecosystem
- Ground handling operations
- Smart facility and asset management
- Technovation: AI, digital transformation and innovation
- Technovation: passenger journey, contactless and seamless
- Technovation: smart baggage handling, tagging and tracking
- Travel retail, F&B, non-aero revenues and creation
Individual (one speaker), deep-dive presentations from airports, airlines, authorities, government agencies and universities will receive priority scheduling. Airport, airline, authority and government agency representatives will be the lead speakers.
To find out more and complete the online conference proposal form, click here