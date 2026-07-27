New alliance sets out to modernize the passenger journey and airport operations in Thailand

Thai Aviation Industries, Edgewater Solutions and Amadeus have signed a memorandum of understanding stating the parties’ intention to collaborate on a roadmap for the modernization of the passenger journey and day-to-day airport operations across six of Thailand’s international and regional airports.

The companies will look at how seamless travel, biometrics, airport operations and data capabilities could work together across the passenger journey and the operations behind it to help airport stakeholders coordinate operations more effectively and improve passenger flow across key touchpoints.

Areas of collaboration include self service and off-airport check-in, automated bag drop, real-time baggage reconciliation, e-gates, biometrics and identity verification.

The parties will also work together on smarter airport operations, such as a centralized Airport Operational Database (AODB) as well as resource management, flight information displays and apron and ground-movement management. They will also consider real-time data and platform integration to improve airport operations.

Under the agreement, the parties will now work to define the detailed scope, phasing and technical specifications for potential deployments across these areas.

Related news, Thailand introduces digital arrivals process for foreign travelers