UK Department for Transport approves Smiths Detection checked baggage and cargo screener

Smiths Detection’s SDX 10080 SCT computed tomography (CT) scanner has received UK Department for Transport (DfT) approval for deployment across UK airports and cargo operators for hold baggage and air cargo screening.

The SDX 10080 SCT is designed to handle more than 1,800 bags per hour and has a 107 x 81cm tunnel. An optional upgradeable line scanner supplements the 3D images with high-resolution 2D images for identifying thin wires and small objects such as detonators.

The system is also ECAC EDS 3.1 approved and provides a scalable platform designed to support evolving standards such as ECAC Standard 4 or TSA 9.0.

Meanwhile, Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 10080 XCT for hold baggage and air cargo screening has successfully progressed from the Approved section to the Qualified section of the USA’s Transportation Security Administration’s Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL).

In related news, Smiths Detection’s SDX 10080 SCT receives ECAC EDS Standard 3.1 approval