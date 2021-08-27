Work underway on replacement airport for Rajkot in Gujarat

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun the construction of a new greenfield airport to serve the city of Rajkot in Hirasar, Gujarat.

The current airport is in the heart of the city and suffers from capacity restraints due to surrounding residential and commercial buildings. With the project cost of Rs 1,405 crores (US$190m), the new airport will be based 30km from the city and will be spread over 1,032ha.

The 23,000m2 terminal will be capable to handle 1,280 passengers during peak hours and will leverage four passenger boarding bridges, three conveyor belts and 20 check-in counters.

Around half of the earthwork and runway works have been completed so far, with the new airport scheduled to commence operations by March 2023. Situated on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway, the airport will aim to reduce the time and cost related to logistics for multiple industries in the region.