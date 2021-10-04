Brisbane Airport welcomes government reopening plan

Australia’s Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) has welcomed the government’s announcement of a framework to reopen Australia to the world in the coming months.

“This is the best news we’ve had in more than a year,” said BAC CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff.

“We stand ready to work with Commonwealth agencies and the Queensland Government to facilitate the new arrangements, and look forward to the day when we can welcome so many stranded Australians home through our terminals, and travel to see family and friends around the world again.”

De Graaff said the framework, including seven-day home quarantine for returning vaccinated travelers, was a sensible and safe approach that would ease pressure on the hotel quarantine system and provide a ray of hope for families and thousands of businesses that rely on inbound visitation.

“I can’t wait to see our international terminal retailers opening their doors again after nearly two years. They have suffered enormously through the pandemic. The reopening of borders will see thousands of people return to their jobs at Brisbane Airport (BNE) and that is tremendously exciting.

“For our own business and for our airline partners, the recovery will take some years and will require a sensible approach to international aviation policy from both levels of government. We look forward to working with them to ensure Queensland, and Brisbane Airport, rebuilds its international route network and Queenslanders can once again connect to the world from BNE,” he concluded.