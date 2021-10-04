Mobile food and retail ordering service launched at Dubai International

Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new mobile food, beverage and retail ordering service for passengers traveling from Terminal 3 (T3).

DXB&More provides a convenient alternative to shopping, dining or waiting for an order to go, without the need to download an app. Guests traveling from T3’s B and C gates can access the new proposition using the WOW-fi landing page, QR codes around the airport or DXBmore.com website.

Guests have two options when finalizing their purchase: to have it delivered directly to their gate or lounge, or to collect it themselves from the outlet.

Eugene Barry, executive vice president commercial at Dubai Airports, said, “We are always looking at ways to positively improve the experience our guests have at DXB, whether through the introduction of new retail and restaurant offerings, or through services and experiences like DXB&more. Over the past year we have spent time thinking about the future of travel, the type of journey our guests will want going forward and how the travel retail environment needs to adapt to cater for these changes.

“By introducing DXB&more to Dubai International, we are presenting our guests with a convenient and almost contactless way of enjoying their time in the airport. For busy travelers short on time, families who prefer to stay in one place or guests of the many airport lounges, DXB&more means they can shop in Duty Free or have something to eat from their favorite restaurant, without having to go too far.”

Ambitions for the growth of DXB&more include developing the platform into an all-encompassing digital DXB experience, bringing together digital entertainment partners, more shopping and live experiences for guests already in the airport and those who are due to travel.