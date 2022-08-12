Digital media network unveiled at LaGuardia

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) and airport advertising company Clear Channel Airports (CCA) are to launch digital media infrastructure at the region’s airports, including the unveiling of an all-digital media network as part of LaGuardia’s reimagined Terminal C in New York.

Overall, the new media network in LaGuardia Terminal C alone amounts to nearly 2,000ft2 of digital signage, most of it head-on or in high dwell areas, with more to come as other concourses are opened. The new all-digital displays in Terminal C feature two 50ft head-on, 90° corner LED soffits; a 43ft video wall at eye level; six large LED displays positioned within key gate-hold areas; a network of 98in ultra-high-definition displays on the way to and from piers; two head-on large format video walls visible as passengers descend into baggage claim; and a network of 75in portrait ultra-high-definition displays across the arrivals floor.

The Port Authority and Clear Channel signed a 12-year contract in November 2020 for the advertising franchise at all Port Authority airports. Under the contract, Clear Channel committed to upgrading the airports’ digital displays. Clear Channel is now in the process of completing that contract and modernizing the entire advertising program across Newark Liberty International (EWR), John F Kennedy International (JFK), New York Stewart International (SWF) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports, with over 95% of the overall investment going into highly impactful digital displays. A digital media program was completed at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B earlier in 2022, with digital displays now coming to EWR and JFK later in 2022.

Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority, said, “It takes state-of-the-art technology to create a world-class airport, and that’s exactly what Clear Channel has provided with its investment in cutting-edge digital technology throughout our facilities. Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, inspiring public art, iconic restaurants and shops and Clear Channel’s extraordinary digital displays all combine to meet the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s new standard in airports: award-winning, best-in-class facilities worthy of the region.”

Kevin O’Toole, chairman of the Port Authority, added, “The new digital media infrastructure being rolled out at our facilities matches the agency’s transformative redevelopment efforts across the region. Modernizing our advertising platforms is just another step in the Port Authority’s broader efforts to provide a world-class, 21st-century travel experience for our customers.”

John Moyer, senior vice president of development at CCA, commented, “The quality of the media Clear Channel is designing and integrating into Port Authority airports is more than world-class and will play a vital role in transforming the passenger and advertiser experience as well as redefining airport media. The new state-of-the-art LaGuardia Terminal C digital media network is elegantly incorporated into the spectacular terminal design and positioned and sized for maximum impact. Unique new 90° digital corner locations are also perfect to showcase anamorphic content as well as being among the best media in the region.”

