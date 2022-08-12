Bangalore Airport seeks submissions for 20m sculpture

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has invited artists to submit proposals for a 20m sculpture at the Forest Belt Area in the upcoming Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR) in India.

The Art Program in T2 at BLR Airport is planned to mirror two themes – Karnataka’s heritage and culture and Naurasa, the nine emotions highlighted in Bharata’s Natyashastra. The shortlisted proposal will be commissioned and displayed in the Forest Belt area between the main terminal building and the boarding gates.

The proposals must be original and not a replica of previous work and should be inspired by the art and cultural heritage of Karnataka or South India. The proposals will be reviewed by an independent advisory panel and BIAL stakeholders. All submissions must be sent by 11:59pm on September 15, 2022, and the winner will be announced by October 10, 2022.

A BIAL spokesperson said, “This initiative is our endeavor to provide travelers with an authentic experience that captures the rich heritage and essence of Karnataka. Through this program, we intend to support and showcase the talent of the artists and make every journey a memorable one using art as a medium.”

