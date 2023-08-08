Hamad International rolls out digital wayfinding QR codes

Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Qatar has rolled out digital wayfinding QR codes across its terminal to elevate the passenger experience.

Travelers can scan the QR code to navigate to their chosen point of interest on their mobile. The QR codes are available across the airport through flight information display screens, passenger digital assistance kiosks and other key touchpoints, to further assist passengers with their wayfinding requirements. The new digital solution is compatible with all mobile devices and passengers can connect to Hamad International Airport’s next-generation wi-fi to use this service.

Digital concierges located at Orchard, the airport’s indoor garden, include information about retail and food and beverage offerings, flight information, relaxation and rejuvenation options and attractions at the airport. The airport has also introduced passenger digital assistance kiosks located at the North Plaza of the airport and around the LampBear artwork.

As part of the airport’s digital transformation strategy, Hamad International Airport is investing in the latest technology and solutions that will optimize operations and provide an enhanced airport journey for passengers.

Suhail Kadri, senior vice president of technology and innovation at Hamad International Airport, said, “We are constantly reviewing and evaluating our multiple digital touchpoints for passengers to ensure we meet their requirements. By investing and utilizing the latest innovative technological solutions and listening to global passenger requirements at our airport, we will continue to set and exceed industry standards.”