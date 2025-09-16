Clear Channel Outdoor study reveals power of airport advertising.

Local and national brands should amplify their presence in airport environments, research commissioned by Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) and conducted by Nielsen suggests.

The study comes as air travel continues to rise, with TSA screening record numbers of travelers this year. According to CCO, this trend is expected to accelerate into 2026.

This growth is reportedly driven by pent-up travel demand, modernization and expansion of US airports, and a wave of Americans eager to take on new adventures. As travel continues to rise and airport dwell times remain high, airport advertising offers brands a premium, uncluttered, safe and impactful environment to connect with a captive and motivated audience, CCO claims.

The study, which focused on business travelers and frequent flyers, provides a revealing look into traveler perceptions, preferences and, most importantly, behaviors following exposure to airport advertising.

Why advertisers should leverage airport media now

Airport ads drive results

The study’s findings highlight the strength of airport media across the entire marketing funnel. Frequent flyers who noticed airport advertising responded to the survey in the following ways:

82% read airport advertisements;

61% recall seeing airport advertisements;

57% took action after viewing an ad in an airport – an 8% increase from the 2022 study.

What actions are travelers taking?

Among those who acted after seeing airport advertising:

61% visited the advertised location;

53% visited the advertised website;

45% scanned a QR code – a 6% increase from 2022;

36% visited the social media site.

What travelers want to see

The study showed that audiences, especially frequent flyers, want advertising that resonates. Among the top three types of ads frequent travelers want to see in their hometown airports are the following:

88% want ads from local businesses;

53% want ads from local sports teams;

48% want ads from local educational institutions.

Reach senior decision makers

The survey data shows that airport environments are powerful places to reach influential professionals, especially those who make major decisions in technology and innovation. Here’s what the findings reveal about these frequent flyers:

More than twice as likely to be executives: Frequent flyers are over two times more likely to have a C-suite title (such as CEO, CFO or CTO) than employed people who aren’t traveling;

Much greater purchasing power: Frequent flyers are more than twice as likely to have influence over US$500,000 or more in business spending;

Cutting-edge companies: 65% of these frequent flyers say their companies are either leaders in technology or keeping pace with the latest trends;

AI decision-makers: Frequent flyers are over two times more likely to be the people making decisions about artificial intelligence at their companies;

Investing in the future: Frequent flyers are 65% more likely to work for companies that are actively investing in AI.

Morten Gotterup, president of the airports division at Clear Channel Outdoor, said, “As air travel continues to surge and airports evolve into vibrant commercial hubs creating a sense of place for travelers, this new research affirms what we’ve long known – airport advertising is not only seen, but also inspires action.

“With over half of all travelers taking meaningful steps after seeing airport ads, from visiting websites to scanning QR codes, this valuable medium offers brands an unrivaled opportunity to influence decisions at a moment of high intent. Now is the time for both local and national advertisers to lean in and capture the attention of this powerful, engaged audience.”

