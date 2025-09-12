Los Angeles airport to remove LAX sign as part of modernization program

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) is to remove the iconic LAX sign at the airport’s gateway, as the next phase of the airport’s modernization efforts gets underway.

Having served as a welcome symbol for LAX guests for many decades, the letters are to be moved to allow reconfiguration and upgrades to the surrounding roadways and improve access to the airport.

According to LAWA, the future improvements will significantly reduce traffic congestion by separating airport-bound vehicles from local traffic along Sepulveda Boulevard, enhancing the flow of vehicles within and around the airport.

“Today marks a significant milestone for LAX as we continue to innovate, evolve and transform LAX into a more efficient and accessible airport,” said Michael Christensen, chief airport development officer at LAWA. “While the LAX sign will be taking a break from the spotlight, our teams and contracting partners will be hard at work on roadway improvements that will provide long-term benefits to employees, travelers and our surrounding communities, creating a world-class airport experience for years to come.”

The LAX letters will eventually be relocated to ensure compatibility with the new road designs, and integrated into the broader improvements planned for the area. Until then, they are being stored at a LAWA yard a short distance away.

In addition to reducing congestion, the new roadways will include pedestrian enhancements, improved signage and more direct access to LAX Economy Parking. Once complete, LAWA says that over 6km of replaced and reconfigured roadways will remove more than 500 cars from Sepulveda Boulevard at any given time.

The roadways project is part of LAX’s broader Airfield & Terminal Modernization Program (ATMP), which is focused on enhancing the passenger experience, community connectivity, airfield safety and business opportunities.

With full completion expected by 2030, the modernization efforts will help accommodate changing travel demands and ensure key elements of LAX remain operational during major global events coming to Los Angeles, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In related news, the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station has opened for service, as part of the wider Landside Access Modernization Program