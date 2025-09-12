Denver International Airport’s green fleet named #1 in the US.

Denver International Airport (DEN) has been awarded the #1 Green Fleet of 2025 by the NAFA Fleet Management Association, recognizing its efforts to reduce its environmental impacts and promote sustainability within its fleet operations.

This is the first time DEN has been awarded top honors for its green fleet. The airport beat out 59 agencies nationwide, ranging from government to commercial fleets.

“Being named the greenest fleet in North America is a significant accomplishment for DEN, especially as one of the largest airports in the world,” said the airport’s CEO, Phil Washington. “This milestone reflects DEN’s ongoing efforts to reduce emissions, invest in clean technologies and lead the aviation industry toward a more sustainable future. We remain focused on setting new standards for sustainability while maintaining operational excellence.”

The NAFA Fleet Management Association has presented the Green Fleet Awards for 18 years, recognizing organizations that execute groundbreaking and inventive programs for their green initiatives.

The judges highlighted the DEN’s use of alternative fuels and vehicles, efficient use and management of fueling and recharging facilities, and a commitment to workforce development programs in its local community.

Key achievements that contributed to DEN receiving the award were: