Munich and Duesseldorf airports join forces to offer synchronized advertising space

Advertising at Duesseldorf Airport - credit: Munich Airport

Munich and Duesseldorf airports in Germany have launched a marketing partnership for advertising space that will initially run until the end of 2021.

Munich Airport will exclusively market selected spaces at Duesseldorf Airport, enabling advertisers to rent attractive space at both airports and benefit from shared characteristics at two locations.

The new cooperation brings significant benefits as only one booking is required for a prominent presence at both airports. The specific composition of the packages enables customers to address particular target groups, such as departing passengers, arriving passengers or passengers waiting in the lounges.

There are a total of six packages tailored to different target groups and customer needs. The ‘Digital Welcome’ package leverages two prominent digital advertising spaces that can be seen by the majority of arriving passengers.

The ‘Big Departure’ package targets passengers waiting in front of the security check-in area. The advertising messages can be featured on a total of five largescale digital and analog displays.

