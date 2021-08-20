Italian operator Toscana Aeroporti partners with online parking aggregator

Parking aggregator ParkVia has secured a new partnership with Italian airport authority Toscana Aeroporti.

The deal will enable all ParkVia users to book parking spaces at Pisa International and Florence Airport, as well as advertising spaces across a network of partner sites including Vueling, Ryanair and Wizz Air.

A Toscana Aeroporti spokesperson said, “As a customer-oriented organization we’re committed to exceeding our end-users’ expectations so were looking to expand our digital footprint to meet the needs of the modern, digital-first traveler. ParkVia were a natural choice for the partnership due to their reach and customer-centric ethos.”

Ilaria Vacca, head of strategic accounts, ParkVia, said, “Toscana Aeroporti are a great partner for ParkVia. They already have an excellent parking proposition, a focus on customer satisfaction and are commercially astute. Access to our network allows them to expose their product to a greater audience and reach new customers. We are very excited about what the future holds for this collaboration.”

Toscana Aeroporti joins the ranks of ParkVia’s other Italian airport partners including SEA Group and Aeroporti di Roma.