Parallel Reality display to debut at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Delta Air Lines has partnered with tech startup Misapplied Sciences to launch the first-ever Parallel Reality beta experience for customers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Michigan, beginning June 29.

First debuted at CES in 2020, the Parallel Reality display enables up to 100 customers to simultaneously see personalized content tailored to their unique journey on a single digital screen. Customers who opt into the experience will see customized flight and wayfinding information. Each viewer will get a unique and personalized experience, even as they stand next to dozens of other viewers enjoying their own uniquely personalized experiences.

Ranjan Goswami, senior vice president, customer experience, Delta, said, “This technology truly must be seen to be believed. We can’t wait for customers to experience the ease and convenience it can bring to their journeys, especially when paired with the wayfinding and personalization capabilities of the Fly Delta app. The Parallel Reality experience means customers will no longer have to search for flight and gate information – the personalized journey details the experience delivers is a powerful complement to Delta’s digital tools, the airport innovations we’ve already put in place and the unmatched service that our employees provide every day.”

The new technology has been installed in Concourse A of the McNamara Terminal, just past the security checkpoint. Customers departing from DTW will be able to experience the technology and share their input directly with Delta as the airline looks to understand its efficacy in the real world before potentially expanding to other airports.

All customers are welcome to interact with the experience. Ticketed passengers can simply scan their boarding pass while customers enrolled in digital identity through the Fly Delta App can activate facial recognition at the exhibit kiosk.

Leveraging multi-view pixels and proprietary technology, the Parallel Reality experience enables each customer to see personalized, in-language messages, as they walk past the digital screen. Tailored messages include personalized wayfinding, flight information or updates to boarding time.

Matt Muta, vice president, innovation, Delta, said, “The spirit of innovation is a driving force across Delta. We’re constantly searching for ways to innovate to improve the customer experience meaningfully. With the Parallel Reality technology, we saw an opportunity to transform another aspect of the airport journey into seamless, personalized and wholly unexpected.”