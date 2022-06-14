New Horizon expansion plans unveiled for Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport (BNA), Tennessee, has announced a new improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building and terminal roadway enhancements.

New Horizon is expected to cost US$1.4bn and will be phased in over the next six years with a scheduled completion in late 2028. The project is the next step in the construction and renovation of Nashville International Airport following BNA Vision, which began in 2017 and will continue through 2023. New Horizon funding will come from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs) and other airport funds.

Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said, “When we broke ground on BNA Vision, our goal was to expand the infrastructure of BNA to better support Nashville’s impressive growth trajectory over the next 20 years. The passenger volume we’ve seen at Nashville International Airport continues to outpace our previous projections, which is a great sign for our city, but it also means that we have to continue building for the future. It’s paramount for us to focus on a new horizon and continue to build a world-class airport to support more and more domestic and international travelers.”

New Horizon’s preliminary plan includes:

Concourse A and D improvements – Concourse A and D will see extensions and improvements including additional gates, moving walkways, and additional concessions in both concourses.

New air freight building – a new air freight facility will be constructed to better support airline cargo requirements.

Terminal roadway improvements – capacity will increase and ease traffic flow into and out of the airport terminal and parking garages.

Baggage handling system improvements – upgrades to the baggage handling system will sort bags by flight, speed security inspections, and deliver passenger luggage to and from the aircraft faster.

The New Horizon design phase is expected to begin in August 2022 with construction on the extension of Concourse D scheduled to begin in late 2023 – with completion of all projects in late 2028.