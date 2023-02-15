Perth Airport partners with JCDecaux for out-of-home advertising

Perth Airport in Australia has announced that it will continue to partner with JCDecaux to deliver out-of-home advertising platforms across the airport estate.

JCDecaux will provide the end-to-end management of the advertising portfolio across a variety of sites that are located within Perth Airport’s airport terminals, retail centers and road network. The new advertising concession will commence on August 1, 2023, and follows a tender process.

Andrew Hines, chief operating officer at JCDecaux, said, “We are perfectly placed to continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for Perth Airport including the ability to trade programmatically across all digital assets. We will deliver a high-quality, innovative and commercially strong advertising portfolio and in partnership with Perth Airport will begin the process of implementing new and upgraded advertising assets across the estate.”

Kate Holsgrove, CEO of Perth Airport, said, “As Western Australia continues to reconnect with the world, the airport is a great environment for brands to inspire a vibrant and engaged audience. Our core international and domestic markets are recovering quickly, and we are working closely with government, tourism and industry so we are well-positioned to continue attracting new airlines and routes. With more than 95% of visitors to Western Australia arriving by air, Perth Airport is uniquely placed to connect brands with multiple high-value segments, and we look forward to working with JCDecaux to realize this potential.”