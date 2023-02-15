Des Moines Airport implements Aerocloud airport management systems

Des Moines International Airport (DSM) in Iowa has contracted AeroCloud Systems to provide both its Intelligent Airport Management System (iAMS) and Gate Management System (GMS).

iAMS has been designed to provide accurate and up-to-date flight information by harnessing multiple data sources. This information is further augmented by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). DSM will use the data to plan and manage their gates, hard stands or apron operation. With this tech, DSM can also manage irregular operations (IROPS) scenarios supported by real-time data and collaboration with stakeholders regardless of their location.

AeroCloud’s AI-driven GMS supports the management of DSM’s commercial aprons, improving its operational efficiency. It enables DSM to automate its weekly and daily operational plans, reducing human error and the need for manual input. The system provides high-quality, accurate real-time data, which supports efficient management of the flow of arriving and departing flights.

Des Moines International Airport plans to build a new terminal with additional gates, expanded security and updated technology to meet increased passenger demand. This work is scheduled to start in 2024, and AeroCloud’s solutions are to support the running of airport operations by optimizing airport resources. AeroCloud’s scalable software platforms use cloud-based modular technology. It can be implemented with little or no capital outlay. Together with the company’s common-use passenger processing and self-service solutions, AeroCloud has asserted that it can support complex operational airport challenges.

George Richardson, CEO and co-founder of AeroCloud, said, “DSM were exacting in their search for a GMS System provider, and we are delighted that the team have chosen to work with AeroCloud. We know just how pressured the day-to-day operations of an airport can be. Our flexible and scalable software will ably support DSM’s requirements and grow with them as the airport expands.”

Clint Torp, director of operations at DSM, commented, “The Des Moines International Airport looks forward to fully integrating the AeroCloud system into operational decision making. We expect this new integration to enhance operational efficiencies and reduce the challenges of managing complex gate operations.”

To learn more about Aerocloud’s operations management technologies, visit Booth 3305 at Passenger Terminal Expo on March 14-16, 2022, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.