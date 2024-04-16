PTE DAY 1: PrehKeyTec showcases world’s first swipeless OCR passport-reading keyboard.

PrehKeyTec Germany is showcasing what it claims to be the world’s first ‘swipeless’ OCR passport-reading keyboard at Passenger Terminal Expo.

The MC 147 A keyboard is intended to streamline the check-in process. It features an integrated OCR reader and an optional e-ID/passport RFID reader.

MC 147 A has been designed to remove the need to swipe documents and facilitates the reading of passengers’ passports and travel documents when they are inserted into the keyboard. This reduces the risk of wrong readings and documents being damaged by the process. PrehKeyTec Germany’s MC 147 A keyboard is certified by a CUTE/CUPPS provider.

Michael Seidler, senior sales manager at PrehKeyTec, commented, “Our slogan for the show is ‘Unlock your efficiency with PrehKeyTec’. We are at PTE to present this new innovation to our worldwide customers and users of our OCR reading devices. The last PTE event showed that it is the most important airport show, where we meet all our customers, partners and potential new customers.”

To find out more about PrehKeyTec’s products, visit Booth F230.

