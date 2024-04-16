PTE DAY 1: Schiphol demonstrates its AI image-based turnaround management software.

Schiphol is at Passenger Terminal Expo to demonstrate its Deep Turnaround AI image-based turnaround management software and explain how airports can follow live turnarounds.

Deep Turnaround uses AI image-based processing to detect and predict the different activities during the process. It detects delays as early as 40 minutes before the targeted off-block time and helps airports make informed decisions. It has been rolled out at Schiphol, is live at multiple other airports and is available to be used worldwide.

The turnaround is at the heart of airport processes but is a blind spot in terms of insight. Every day, poor management causes delays and capacity inefficiencies, posing challenges in collaborating with sector partners. Between 40% and 50% of delays typically occur during the turnaround process. Throughout this process, there is a high level of misalignment between all the sector partners involved, each with different perspectives of the truth.

“The best part of the expo is what happens on the actual booth floor – airport-to-airport collaboration,” stated Caroline Massart, head of Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions. “Many airports have the same ambitions and challenges, so there’s a lot of benefit from sharing with each other what works, and what challenges we face when innovating or implementing digital solutions in business-critical processes. Through two in-house-developed solutions – Deep Turnaround and the Passenger Experience Platform – we have collaborated with other airports, increased the functionalities of these solutions and driven business value at several places in the world.

“We practice what we preach; we heavily use and rely on the solutions on display at PTE. At the show, we’re looking forward to the live conversations with airports and airlines, to discuss the above, learn from each other’s approaches and develop as a community.”

To find out more about Schiphol’s products, visit Booth B29.

This week, there’s only one place to be – if you haven’t already done so, register for your free FastTrack entry code now!