Passenger Terminal Expo: Frequentis and Metron Aviation sign MoU to collaborate on reducing flight costs and emissions

Air traffic management (ATM) solution companies Frequentis and Metron Aviation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on projects of mutual interest in the fields of air traffic flow management (ATFM), arrival management (AMAN) and departure management (DMAN) solutions.

The partnership aims to improve the efficiency of air traffic flow by bringing together the companies’ experience and product portfolios. This collaboration will, the companies say, increase the predictability of flight operations and reduce financial costs and environmental impacts caused by capacity imbalances.

Frequentis Orthogon, a member of the Frequentis Group, manufacturers software for air traffic queue optimization, demand capacity management, traffic flow management and visualization solutions for the air traffic and airport industry. Frequentis AMAN and DMAN solutions enable air traffic controllers to efficiently manage incoming and outgoing flights to optimally use available runway and airspace capacity. The increased efficiency brought by the AMAN system has saved more than one million tons of CO 2 emissions globally within its 20 years of operations.

Metron Aviation is a provider of ATFM systems. Its flagship software Harmony System is a comprehensive, integrated solution that enables aviation authorities to proactively monitor and manage system-wide operations at local, regional and global levels. The Harmony system fuses data from numerous aviation sources to provide accurate demand prediction for arriving, departing and overflights to identify current and future constraints. Its automated tools are intended to enable users to collaboratively model, implement and revise equitable and timely solutions for determining the best strategy for managing identified constraints and optimizing throughput. The expected result is improved airspace efficiency for all airspace users.

“We are pleased to secure this partnership with Metron Aviation who are trusted and renowned in air traffic optimization,” said Frank Köhne, managing director of Frequentis Orthogon. “Working with Metron Aviation is sure to bring many exciting innovation opportunities in the years to come and allow us to make greater advancements towards fully efficient and predictable airport operations. The cooperation marks the latest in a long series of partnerships pursued by the Frequentis Group to facilitate collaborative advancement in safety critical industries.