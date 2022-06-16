PTE NEWS: Skytrax unveils Airport Award winners at Passenger Terminal Expo – Hamad International Airport named overall winner for second year

Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, has been named as the World’s Best Airport for the second year running.

Taking place at Passenger Terminal Expo in Paris, France, on June 16, the 2022 World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. They are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control, influence or input.

Other major winners on the night included Singapore Changi Airport, winning awards for the World’s Best Airport Staff Service and the World’s Best Airport Dining; Istanbul Airport, Turkey, won the awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and as the Most Family Friendly Airport. Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan, won awards as The World’s Cleanest Airport, the World’s Best Domestic Airport, the Best Airport in Asia and the Best Airport PRM & Accessible Facilities. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh secured the award as the World’s Most Improved Airport.

Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya, Japan, was named the World’s Best Regional Airport; Copenhagen Airport, Denmark, won the World’s Best Airport Immigration Processing award; and Zurich Airport, Switzerland, which won the World’s Best Airport Security Processing award.

Badr Mohammed Al Meer, chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport, said, “We are thrilled that Qatar’s main gateway to the world has once again been named the world’s best airport at the 2022 World Airport Awards – adding another milestone achievement to HIA’s history. Our commitment and service excellence continues to be a benchmark in the aviation industry thanks to our staff and stakeholder’s commitment and dedication – as we all look forward toward an even brighter year ahead.”

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said, “We are delighted to announce that Hamad International Airport has been voted the World’s Best Airport for 2022, repeating their success of 2021. Our congratulations go to the management, staff and stakeholders at Hamad International Airport who have all contributed to this achievement for the second year running. While airports worldwide continued to be impacted by the pandemic throughout 2021, Hamad International Airport served 17.1 million passengers in 2021 and continued with its expansion plans. As the Official Airport Partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 we wish Hamad International Airport every success in helping to host this major event. Our congratulations go to all of the award winning airports here today, for whom the last two years have been extremely difficult, having to cope with the many restrictions of Covid-19 and the severe drop in travel demand. With air travel quickly returning to a more normal level, the challenge for all airports is to now deliver the highest standards to customers with increased travel expectations.”

The World’s Top 20 Airports for 2022: