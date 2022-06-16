Passenger Terminal Expo: Magnetic displays its modular gates series

At Passenger Terminal Expo, Magnetic Autocontrol is displaying Momentum, its new modular series of gates, which includes pre-security gates, self-boarding gates, automatic border control gates and VIP gates.

The Momentum series is designed to optimize access and passenger control at all stations in the terminal. According to Magnetic, Momentum reaches its high speeds through its short opening and closing times, as well as intuitively logical light signals. Sensitive sensors are also installed to detect passengers and prevent unauthorized entry. This is intended to result in a continuous process that meets maximum security requirements while maintaining interruption-free passenger control.

The series’ flexibility forms part of its design principle, meaning it can be continually adapted to altered conditions. This structure enables individual modules to be exchanged in a few steps during initial installation or if changes subsequently become necessary, enabling airport processes to maintain long-term momentum.

“The nice thing about Momentum is that it was developed in Germany so it’s very reliable technology,” said Arno Steiner, managing director of Magnetic Autocontrol. “Another one of the major arguments for Momentum is our worldwide service platform as this means that any airport is within an easily reachable distance of one of our subsidiaries.”

Andrea Marcellan, CEO of Magnetic’s parent company FAAC Group, added, “It’s my first time here at Passenger Terminal Expo but I can see that it’s the kind of event that is extremely successful and productive because it is very specific. It also has a relatively short timeframe which means that in one shot, you can meet the entire world of airport terminals for great value for money.”

To learn more about Magnetic’s projects and services visit Booth Z2.4240 at Passenger Terminal Expo on June 15-17, 2022, in Paris, France.