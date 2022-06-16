Indra partners with startup IntellAct at Passenger Terminal Expo

At Passenger Terminal Expo, Indra signed a collaboration agreement with startup IntellAct to develop new artificial intelligence applications for airport operations management.

Indra has partnered with Intellact to automate some of the processes, indicators and calculations that it implements in its services – using video. Intellact is a turnaround management company that works to increase the speed of airport operations. The startup uses internet cameras in airports that monitor vehicles, staff and other activities; these cameras can detect when bridges are connected and cargo is unloading. With this solution, operators won’t have to wait for human handlers to confirm if they are on time or not. This solution has been designed to detect potential delays in these activities and predict how much time they will take, and its applications are expected to help improve compliance with flight schedules.

“We signed a contract with Intellact to develop solutions that implement or use AI,” commented Lidia Munoz Perez, ports and airports director, Indra. “We will integrate their solution into our in-plan solution. This solution allows us to plan and monitor KPIs for everything related to our operation. We complement each other because they have specific, good software that will help us to automate and utilize the data.”

“We are integrators,” said Juan Lopez, strategy and innovation manager, Indra. “Our own system receives inputs from different systems, and IntellAct has a specific solution that uses video analytics to monitor turnarounds. This agreement is just to collaborate in the future on commercial opportunities.”

Lopez continued, “We are integrating this information into our platform which has the integrity for mission resiliency. We decided to sign the partnership here at Passenger Terminal Expo because we have been preparing everything remotely for two years and I thought that this was the best moment because it is an expo specifically for airports. This is also the first time we have met in person because of the Covid-19 situation so the expo provided a really good chance to make our first physical contact.”

“An airport is like a small city,” added Udi Segall, CEO, Intellact. “And Indra is a leading player in airports and holistic solutions. We’re solving one very specific problem that they’re very interested in, which is turnaround management. Together with Indra, we deliver a much more holistic solution, which addresses the needs of the customer, so we’re very excited about this partnership. We have a very good connection and similar cultures that focus on customer satisfaction.”

To learn more about Indra’s projects and services visit Booth Z1.2105 at Passenger Terminal Expo on June 15-17, 2022, in Paris, France.