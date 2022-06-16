Ports of Jersey launches carbon offsetting app at Passenger Terminal Expo

The Ports of Jersey has launched its carbon offsetting app, CarbonPass, at Passenger Terminal Expo.

Carbon Pass provides passengers with information about the carbon footprint of their travel experience and the cost to balance it, alongside providing them with the option of contributing to a project of their choosing that means something to them.

To calculate carbon emissions, it considers aircraft type, passenger volumes, load factors and distance. According to the company, CarbonPass is different to other carbon offsetting apps because it isn’t about offsetting but about balancing – because its projects don’t have to be about purchasing carbon credits, they just need to demonstrate real tangible environmental benefits. It offers destination databases specific to each participating airport for passengers and template contracts for airports and their project partners.

“We developed this reward carbon scheme with Durrell Zoo, our charity partner,” said Jenny Marek-Murray, director of corporate services, ports of Jersey, and founder of CarbonPass. “Then we thought other people might value this because it’s a real pain starting from scratch – designing how it’s going to be and how it’s going to work. The idea is that we’ve done all that hassle, so clients can come in and get bespoke pages done for them in about three months.”

“We developed this app six months ago as part of our sustainability strategy,” added Marc Clayson, commercial analyst and innovation manager at Ports of Jersey. “It’s been live now as part of the Ports of Jersey for six months, and we realized we could transfer this solution across airports around the world. So we thought we’d come to Passenger Terminal Expo, launch it and get some feedback and see what other airports and companies thought about what we were doing. We’ve had amazing feedback today, spoken to all sorts of companies.”

To learn more about CarbonPass visit Booth Z3.7164 at Passenger Terminal Expo on June 15-17, 2022, in Paris, France.