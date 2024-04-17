PTE Day 2: SeeTrue's AI automated threat detection solution expands to Paphos Airport.

SeeTrue has announced at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 that its AI automated threat detection solution will be implemented across all passenger terminal checkpoints at Paphos International Airport in Cyprus.

This follows a successful implementation at Larnaka International by Hermes Airports Group. Hermes, the operator of both Larnaka and Paphos International Airports aims to enhance the security screening process and overall passenger experience at each location.

The move is intended to enhance the airport’s ability to expedite passenger flow through checkpoints, offering a superior experience characterized by smoother operations and consistent security standards. The implementation of SeeTrue AI technology has reportedly resulted in higher passenger throughput and streamlined the security screening process, leading to improved operational efficiency.

The SeeTrue AI solution is running an open architecture platform, making it compatible with multiple scanners across various models and OEMs. According to the partners, this adaptability is crucial for airports, such as Larnaka, which use security scanners from multiple vendors.

“We are excited about our partnership with Hermes Airports,” said Assaf Frenkel, CEO and co-founder of SeeTrue, at the expo. “This expansion is a testament to the effectiveness and reliability of our technology in enhancing airport security measures. We are committed to delivering top-tier solutions to ensure the safety and security of travelers and airport personnel.”

“Hermes Airports has an ongoing commitment to enhancing security and the passenger experience,” added Miltos Miltiadous, chief operating officer at Hermes Airports. “With the SeeTrue AI technology, we have observed higher passenger throughputs and streamlined the security screening process.”

