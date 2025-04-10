PTE DAY 3: SeeTrue receives certification for its automated prohibited items detection software

SeeTrue’s automated prohibited items detection system (APIDS) for checkpoint CT security scanners has received national approval from the Dutch National Coordinator for Security and Counter-Terrorism (NCTV) for use with the Analogic ConneCT.

The certification, which adheres to EU and Dutch regulatory requirements, was granted following testing at the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO). The certification enables Analogic customers to further automate security screening using a certified APIDS solution. This enhancement brings consistent threat detection, improved operational efficiency, reduced costs and increased passenger throughput. The solution leverages open architecture (OA) principles, enabling seamless system integration with support for both new and existing ConneCT deployments.

Speaking at the show, Assaf Frenkel, co-founder and CEO of SeeTrue, said, “PTE World is a great show. It’s the best time to make this announcement. We have here the relevant people from airports around the world, and they are very excited about that, as well. The reason this certification is so exciting is because an automated prohibited items detection system (APIDS) saves officers time by scanning images in real time. This enhances their security. It also means airports can have higher throughput with less headcount, which provides improved operations, especially if you’re leveraging smart lanes. In the future, it will even mean that you can have a lot fewer officers on the same on the same floor.

“From an industry perspective, APIDS is something that has been in discussions for almost 10 years. Last year, it was finally approved in Europe and was tested. So far, we’re actually the only independent software company that passed this this test. This, and the fact that we’ve got integrations with Analogic, Smiths Detection and IDSS, means that our software can run on each of these companies’ CT machines. We’ve made open architecture a real, working thing and also made APIDS a reality.”

“Analogic is pleased to see our collaboration with SeeTrue on APIDS detection algorithms reach the important milestone of national certification in the Netherlands. It is an example of our commitment to collaborative relationships and our focus on expanding the range of capabilities available to our customers with the ConneCT,” said Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic.

