PTE DAY 3: Zoeftig showcases modular seating solution

At PTE World in Madrid, Spain, Zoeftig is showcasing its largest seating configuration in the history of its presence at PTE World.

Vista has been built on the typical Zoeftig engineering structure that will last 25 to 45 years. The modularity of the product is intended to fit a number of different passenger profiles. At the booth, Zoeftig representatives are highlighting that the seating solution can run up to 15 miles long and snake through the concourse and around pillars and concessions. It can also incorporate regional plant life, materials from local cultures and/or individual seats for individual passengers.

At the show, Martin Sharp, senior regional director at Zoeftig, commented, “Through our research, we realized that developing airport concourses no just longer want high-density rows of linear seating. They wanted to start to bring other types of ancillary-type products, such as soft seats and lounge-type products. The issue with that is that, so far, those products can only be built to a general office level. However, an airport space is very different to an office space. As a result, those products don’t stand the test of time within an airport environment.

“The second consideration that went into the development of the Vista line was our desire to create a product for a range of passenger profiles and demands. One size doesn’t fit all anymore. For example, a 55-year-old businessman traveling alone has an entirely different set of requirements from an airport than a mother with a couple of toddlers or a group of young adults going away on a weekend. We wanted to create a product that could tick all those boxes.

“We’re at PTE World today because it’s the most important week of the year for Zoeftig. I’ve done this for many, many years. All the other shows across the world are regional, but this is the one where the whole global team comes together. It’s the one that generates the most project awareness. For us, we meet more clients here than anything. This is why we’ve configured our biggest seating configuration in the history of PTE World.”

